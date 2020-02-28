Fourpoints Tactical bars, made with California prunes

Company: Fourpoints

Website: www.fourpointsbar.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.12-$3.49

Product Snapshot: Fourpoints, the first and only energy bar on the market formulated with California Prunes as the star ingredient, released a new line of slow-burn protein bars called Fourpoints Tactical. In contrast to their flagship line of bars which serve more as an energy bar and use hemp seeds, Fourpoints Tactical is closer to that of a meal-replacement or meal bar using whey protein isolate. The new tactical line is designed specifically for U.S. military members and features California Prunes to provide even longer lasting satiety and energy.

“Proper nutrition is mission critical to our nation’s heroes. They demand high-performance foods on-the-go to keep them feeling focused, energized, and in the field longer,” said Patrick Webber, co-founder, Fourpoints. “Our Tactical bars deliver a healthier slow-burning energy, and it’s done with real natural food that tastes good: no chalkiness, preservatives, and no junk! The best deserve the best.”

In 2019, Fourpoints released a new packaging design that features the California Prunes brand on each bar. In addition to the California Prunes brand integration on-package, California Prunes and Fourpoints® are partnering on other strategic integration opportunities throughout 2020.

“Our partnership with Fouroints goes beyond the ability to show the versatility of California Prunes. We are also able to reach an important audience and provide better fuel those who protect and serve our country,” said Kiaran Locy, director of brand & industry communications, California Prune Board. “California Prunes are an outstanding energy source. They have a low-glycemic index meaning a slower rise in blood sugar to keep hunger at bay when hard work is at hand.”

Fourpoints Tactical bars are available online and through Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), in addition to select outdoor specialty stores. The new Tactical line comes in three inspired flavors: Backcountry Basecamp Banana Split, Commando Coconut Crunch, and Camp Hale Choco-Peanut.