The California Prune Board is proud to announce that California Prunes has received "Bone Health Approved" status from the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) in the UK. In becoming an approved partner with this esteemed charity organization based in England, the ‘Bone Health Approved’ logo enables consumers to easily identify food and drink, supplements, and living aid choices that contribute towards better bone health.

A wide range of products and services including foods, beverages, supplements, and living aids can apply to use a bespoke Bone Health Approved logo from the ROS on their packaging.

Esther Ritson-Elliott, director of international marketing and communications for the California Prune Board, said:

“We're delighted that California Prunes have been awarded ‘Bone Health Approved’ status by the Royal Osteoporosis Society. The California Prune Board is dedicated to ongoing research into the beneficial effects California Prunes can have on health, with recent studies highlighting the positive role prunes can have on bone health in men over 50, and how a portion of prunes daily may help reduce bone loss in postmenopausal women."

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with the ROS to raise awareness of bone health and the role California Prunes can play in that.”

The California Prune Board is deeply committed to the advancement of bone-focused nutrition research and will continue to partner with renowned research and academic institutions to explore the effects that prunes have on bone health.

