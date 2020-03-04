Loacker Matcha Green Tea Quadratini wafers
March 4, 2020
No Comments
Company: Loacker
Website: www.loackerusa.com
Available: February 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99
Product Snapshot: Loacker recently introduced the newest flavor addition to the Quadratini line: Matcha Green Tea.
With a bold, on-trend flavor, the new variety pairs Loacker’s light wafers with 74 percent crème filling made with real Matcha Green Tea, carefully grown and harvested in Japan specifically for Loacker.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.