Loacker Matcha Green Tea Quadratini wafers

Loacker Matcha Green Tea Quadratini
March 4, 2020
Company: Loacker

Websitewww.loackerusa.com

Available: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Loacker recently introduced the newest flavor addition to the Quadratini line: Matcha Green Tea.

With a bold, on-trend flavor, the new variety pairs Loacker’s light wafers with 74 percent crème filling made with real Matcha Green Tea, carefully grown and harvested in Japan specifically for Loacker.

