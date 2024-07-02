As the nation prepares for 4th of July festivities and Canadians gear up for Canada Day get-togethers, Crumbl is introducing a treat that promises to elevate fun summer celebrations: Strawberry Shortcake.

Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake features a double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and housemade strawberry jam. This creation isn't just a dessert; it's a shareable experience meant to be enjoyed with loved ones.

"Strawberry Shortcake is perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July and Canada Day," says Rhonda Bromley, VP of PR at Crumbl. "Its delightful blend of flavors and generous size make it an ideal choice for gatherings and holiday events."

Available for a limited time at Crumbl locations across the U.S. and Canada, through July 6, this seasonal offering exemplifies Crumbl's commitment to delivering gourmet bakery delights beyond its cookies.

For more information on Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake and to find a location near you, visit crumbl.com.

