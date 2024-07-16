Frito-Lay's Funyuns and ramen brand Maruchan are teaming up for a limited-edition collaboration inspired by two fan-favorite foods. For the first time, the brands are coming together for an unexpected flavor mash-up: Funyuns x Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Onion Flavored Rings.

Tapping into a passion point for consumers, the limited-edition product reportedly combines the zesty onion flavor of crispy classic Funyuns with the savory notes of Maruchan Hot and Spicy Chicken Ramen. Fans are in for the ultimate snack experience that will get their tastebuds in a spicy mood.

Funyuns x Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen is available for a limited time at select retailers starting July 22 and in retailers nationwide starting August 5. The flavor is available in three different sizes: SVLR (0.75-oz.) for $0.50 SRP, XXVL (2.125-oz.) for $2.69 SRP, and XL (6-oz.) for $5.49 SRP.

