VitaminSea Smoked Applewood Whole Leaf Duse

Company: VitaminSea Seaweed

Website: www.vitaminseaseaweed.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.95

Product Snapshot: Research and experts agree that seaweed is an incredible source of nutrients like vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, omega-3s and prebiotics. The health benefits of sea vegetables are widely acknowledged, but not all seaweed is created equally. In a world where toxins and metals are too commonly found in ocean life, it is very important to understand where your seaweed is coming from. You may think of seaweed as an Asian delicacy, but did you know that you can also purchase high quality sea vegetables from a family business that sustainably harvests local seaweed off the pristine coasts of Maine?

VitaminSea Seaweed have been in the business of wild-harvesting healthy seaweed off the coast of Maine for more than 25 years. VitaminSea Seaweed is a family-owned company that is not only dedicated to sustainably harvesting quality local seaweed, they are also passionate about spreading the word about the incredible health benefits of these oceanic delicacies, and teaching people that they can lead nutritious, thriving lives from the abundance that comes from the ocean.

VitaminSea Seaweed sells solely Maine-harvested sea vegetables, such as: Alaria, Dulse, Kelp, Laver and Sea Lettuce. These local sea vegetables are abundant in important nutrients like fiber, iodine, potassium, vitamin A, B vitamins, and more. These nutrients are beneficial to most people, but people should always work with their healthcare practitioners to create a diet that is healthful for their unique constitution.

VitaminSea Seaweed’s harvesting process sets them apart from the rest. All of their seaweed is hand-harvested in remote areas along the coast of Maine, far from boat traffic, discharge areas, marinas and anchorages. Everything they make comes from live ocean plants, not from seaweed that has washed up on shore. Further, all of their seaweed is naturally sun dried to retain all of its nutrients at the highest possible level. Seaweed is a non-pollutant, renewable and, when harvested correctly, sustainable resource. Conscientious of the possibility of ocean pollution, VitaminSea Seaweed’s products are tested annually for radioactivity and heavy metals.

VitaminSea Seaweed products are available as whole leaf seaweed, sea vegetable flakes, granular sea vegetables, pet products, skin care products, animal supplements and more. VitaminSea Seaweed products are USDA Organic Certified, Certified Vegan, and Kosher Certified when possible. VitaminSea Seaweed also has the Green Business Seal of Approval and is a proud sponsor of Paul’s Garden Club.

“We have been working within Maine’s marine eco-system for over 25 years and truly believe the seaweed harvested here is some of the best on earth,” says Tom Roth, founder of VitaminSea Seaweed. “Seaweed in general is a superfood teaming with nutrients and we are dedicated to bringing you the best quality, most nutrient dense seaweed available. We want our products to nourish both your body and the environment.”

VitaminSea Seaweed can be purchased on vitaminseaseaweed.com.