Robotray Industrial Automation welcomes Harry Jacoby to team

Miami-based Robotray Industrial Automation is pleased to announce, and welcome, the addition of Harry Jacoby to the Robotray team.

Harry Jacoby brings 25 years of experience in the bakery industry to Robotray. Harry retired from MIWE America the end of 2019, after serving 20 years as the founder and President of the company. Prior to that Harry was the president of Revent Inc.

In his new position with Robotray, Sales and Marketing North America, Harry’s knowledge and experience in the bakery industry will assist Robotray in bringing its bakery automation systems to help wholesale, commercial and industrial bakeries to deal with the labor, safety, efficiency and sanitation issues facing the industry today.

To learn more about Robotray products, please email Harry via Harry@robotray.com.