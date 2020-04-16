EXAIR Dual 316 Stainless Steel Cabinet Cooler Systems with electronic temperature control

Company: EXAIR

Website: www.exair.com

Equipment Snapshot: EXAIR's new Dual 316 Stainless Steel Cabinet Cooler Systems with ETC (Electronic Temperature Control) keep electrical enclosures cool with 20°F (-7°C) air while maintaining the NEMA 4X rating of the enclosure and removing the heat that could adversely affect the internal components. The wear, corrosion and oxidation resistance of Type 316 stainless steel assures long life and maintenance free operation within food, medical, pharmaceutical, chemical and other harsh environments. Cooling capacities up to 5,600 Btu/hr. are ideal for larger enclosures and heat loads.

EXAIR’s digital ETC (Electronic Temperature Control) provides precise temperature control for your electrical enclosure that is constantly being monitored by a quick response thermocouple. It joins EXAIR’s complete line of NEMA 12, 4 and 4X Cabinet Cooler systems which are available from 275 through 5600 Btu/Hr. They are available from stock in aluminum, 303SS and 316SS materials. EXAIR offers Hazardous Location Cabinet Coolers with UL classified listing for classified areas in need of cooling. The broad line also includes non-hazardous purge models, high temperature models, continuous operation and thermostat-controlled models.

Dual 316 Stainless Steel Cabinet Coolers are available with cooling capacities of 3,400 up to 5,600 Btu/hr. All Cabinet Cooler systems are UL listed and CE compliant. Applications include cooling control panels used in food processing, pharmaceutical, foundries, chemical processing and other corrosive locations. Prices start at $4180.00.