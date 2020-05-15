C-P Flexible Packaging introduces C-P GreenStream portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions

Company: C-P Flexible Packaging

Website: cpflexpack.com

Packaging Snapshot: C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of C-P GreenStream sustainable packaging solutions—a line of flexible packaging options designed for sustainability utilizing post-consumer recycled content, recyclable materials, compostable materials, downgauged materials, and/or materials derived from renewable resources.

Created with the circular economy in mind, the C-P GreenStream line of flexible packaging includes options that reduce the amount of material entering the waste stream, as well as options that allow post-consumer recycled content to re-enter the stream of source materials.

The C-P GreenStream portfolio includes flexible packaging materials with over 40% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin. For example, C-P GreenStream PET flexible packaging is available with up to 100% PCR content—without sacrificing barrier performance. It also maintains the same look and feel as flexible packaging sourced from virgin PET resin.

And to address the inability to recycle multilayer film structures composed of dissimilar resins, C-P GreenStream store drop-off recyclable flexible packaging features single-source construction, with all layers made from the same material. C-P GreenStream recyclable flexible packaging can be recycled at over 18,000 store drop-off locations across the U.S.

According to Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging, “We are dedicated to creating solutions that align with the goals of our customers. To achieve our vision of providing packaging with less environmental impact, we developed this C-P GreenStream line of flexible packaging which addresses recyclability, compostability, renewable resources, source reduction and post-consumer recycled content. As a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and the How2Recycle program, we are continually investing in technologies that will minimize our impact on the environment.”

To learn more about C-P GreenStream sustainable packaging, visit cpflexpack.com.