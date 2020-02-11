C-P Flexible Packaging launches new website with interactive tools

C-P Flexible Packaging has announced the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers and others utilizing flexible packaging.

The new cpflexpack.com includes the industry’s first flexible packaging calculator with comprehensive imperial-to-metric and metric-to-imperial conversions. This convenient tool provides quick access to virtually every conversion and formula relevant to flexible packaging, all in one place.

Visitors can find a self-guided “learning center” complete with a premade pouches glossary, flexible packaging films glossary, shrink sleeves glossary and guides to various topics such as cold-seal flexible packaging.

The new website also features expanded information on C-P Flexible Packaging’s sustainable packaging solutions, providing answers for those seeking recyclable, compostable or post-consumer recycled packaging options.

Details on various types of flexible packaging technology are provided—such as extended gamut HD printing, laser scoring and reclose technology—along with 3D models of each option in the supplier’s packaging portfolio.

To view this new website, visit cpflexpack.com.