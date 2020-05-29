METTLER TOLEDO C33 PlusLine Washdown Checkweigher for robust performance
May 29, 2020
No Comments
Company: Mettler-Toledo
Website: www.mt.com
Equipment Snapshot: A combination of reliable weighing accuracy with rugged machine design, the C33 PlusLine delivers high precision weighing in harsh environments. The system design makes cleaning and maintenance simple; with easy dismantling and reassembly of system conveyors—including self-adjusting elastic belts that remove the need for tensioning. In most cases, cleaning with the parts in place is possible and the flip-up design of the conveyors allows easy access to all critical areas.
