METTLER TOLEDO C35 AdvancedLine Washdown Checkweigher for precision and versatility

Company: Mettler-Toledo

Website: www.mt.com

Equipment Snapshot: Built for harsh environments, the C35 delivers precise weighing results on a stable weighing platform resistant to high-pressure washdown and most caustic detergents. The system frame is designed according to hygienic principles, with easy access for cleaning and sloped surfaces to discourage liquid collection. The system supports speeds of up to 250 packs per minute and a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg.