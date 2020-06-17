Pringles limited-edition Wendy's Baconator flavor

Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.60

Product Snapshot: Bacon lovers rejoice! The masters of flavor at Pringles have done it again—this time in partnership with the queen of hamburgers, Wendy's. The new limited-edition Pringles Baconator packs all the delicious layers of flavor found in the fan-favorite, Wendy's Baconator, into one perfectly delicious bite.

When it comes to delivering on a mouth-watering, delicious hamburger, Wendy's doesn't cut corners, with a half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo of a Wendy's Baconator. Replicating those delicious, layers into one single Pringles crisp? No challenge is too large for Pringles, who packed all these flavors into one perfectly crunchy, extremely convenient bite—the Pringles one-bite Baconator. "The Pringles brand delivers insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both delicious and convenient," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "With such a strong fanbase, we knew we had to nail that fresh, never-frozen Wendy's flavor perfectly. Luckily, our flavor experts were up to the task! The Pringles Baconator crisps are the perfect way to enjoy the savory goodness, all in one bite."

Indulging in a Wendy's Baconator craving has never been easier, just break open a can, pop a crisp and experience the wonders straight from your pantry. Want to compare to the flavors of a Baconator? Each can comes with a code on the seal that can be used to score a free Wendy's Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator with purchase when you order through the Wendy's app. So, take it up a notch and pile Pringles Baconator on top of a Wendy's Baconator or even dip the crisps in a Frosty for a sweet-and-salty treat.

"At Wendy's, the Baconator has long been an iconic Bacon Cheeseburger like no other. With stacked fresh beef, oven cooked Applewood smoked bacon and piping hot cheese, we knew it was going to be a challenge to get all that flavor and goodness into one bite," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer. "We're excited to work with the flavor experts at Pringles to deliver the taste our fans know and love in a unique way. We know our Baconator fanatics will be in for quite a treat when they taste how insanely accurate Pringles made this delicious crisp."

Pringles Baconator will be available for a limited time beginning June 2020 in the snack aisle of grocery stores nationwide. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter, and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.