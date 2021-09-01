Company: Kellogg Company

Website: pringles.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Pringles is getting into the spirit and putting a costume on its iconic can to celebrate everyone's favorite spooky holiday, Halloween. Infusing a bit of unnecessary genius into two fan favorite flavors, Pringles is releasing new limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark cans.

Pringles 'Sour Scream & Onion' and 'Oooriginal' Glow-in-the-Dark cans offer snackers the perfect salty treat during a season of so much sweet, while doubling as the ultimate spooky centerpiece for any Halloween festivity. Whether you're looking for a seasonal after-school snack, prepping some fearsome party bites or lining your sidewalk for the ultimate trick-or-treating score, Pringles Glow-in-the-Dark cans shine a little light—and lightheartedness—on your family celebration all season long.

"We're thrilled to give the classic taste of Pringles crisps a fun seasonal spin and bring some unnecessary genius to Halloween with our new Glow-in-the-Dark cans," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "This spooky take on our fan favorite Sour Cream & Onion and Original flavors is a great way to give our fans something to get excited for this Halloween season."

The limited-edition Pringles 'Sour Scream & Onion' and 'Oooriginal' Glow-in-the-Dark cans will be available nationwide starting in September 2021, while supplies last. For more information and to learn what Pringles has in store this Halloween, follow @Pringles on Instagram and Twitter, and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS .