Tastykake Orange Sweet Rolls, Orange Mini Donuts, and Birthday Kake Mini Donuts

June 10, 2020
Company: Flowers Foods

Websitewww.tastykake.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$2.99

Product Snapshot: Tastykake recently recently three limited-edition snacks. 

  • Orange Sweet Rolls: A tangy orange flavor icing on top of a baked-to-perfection sweet roll, these sweet breakfast treats deliver fulfillment with each six count box weighing in at 14.4 oz. for $2.99. 
  • Orange Mini Donuts: A burst of citrus in a delicious powdered sugar doughnut, this summer-inspired product is available in multipack bags for $2.99, as well as 3 oz. six count single serve packs for $1.89. 
  • Birthday Kake Mini Donuts: Coated in confetti bits and celebrating sweet flavor, these cake doughnuts are available in multipack bags for $2.99.

