Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$2.99

Product Snapshot: As December 21, 2021 marks the start of winter, Tastykake is unveiling its limited time only Black & White Mini Donuts, available on shelves nationwide now until February 22, 2022.

These winter treats combine a powdered coating with a decadent chocolate cake filling. Available in single-serve sleeves for resealable (SRP: $1.89) and multipack bags (SRP: $2.99).