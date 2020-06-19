Food plant post-COVID outbreak startup guide

With many plants facing reopening after COVID closures, Sterilex has put together a guide for food processing plants facing startups. The guide outlines cleaning and disinfecting procedures for the entire facility to safeguard essential workers and instill confidence in them as they return to work.

The guide recommends implementing a total disinfection protocol, using products that address COVID concerns, as a "clean break" to reset a microbial and viral baseline for each facility. Food production areas already have disinfection and sanitizing procedures in place. This guide also encompasses public spaces, high touch surfaces and common areas in a production facility that are not commonly part of daily sanitizing and disinfection protocols.

Click here to view the guide.