ABA: 'Americans will continue to receive a steady supply of food' during the coronavirus outbreak

During the unprecedented events and uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the American Bakers Association, in partnership with more than 60 food and beverage groups, is working with all levels of government to ensure customers and consumers the American food supply is safe and abundant.

“The US food supply remains among the safest in the world,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO of the American Bakers Association. “Existing regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Federal Meat and Poultry Act guide food companies and food and agriculture infrastructure, which are critical during regular “ordinary business” and during times of uncertainty.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not consider COVID-19 to be a foodborne illness. Even so, as a preventative measure, many food companies are increasing the levels of sanitation and ordinary food safety testing beyond what is required by law or any regulatory guideline during this pandemic.