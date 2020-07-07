Monogram Foods licenses Utz and Zapp's brands, bringing fan favorite snack food flavors to hot appetizers

Company: Monogram Foods, Utz, Zapp's

Website: http://monogramfoods.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Monogram Foods has entered into a licensing agreement with Utz and Zapp’s brands to launch a line of unique and different take-home hot appetizers. Consumers can now enjoy their favorite flavors in hot appetizers, available in the frozen appetizer section of leading retailers.

“With +90 percent of consumers now snacking multiple times throughout the day, we are excited to offer a flavorful twist to snacking. These items offer the same flavors you know and trust from Utz and Zapp’s, now available in a hot snack," said Wes Jackson, president, Monogram Foods.

If you’re hosting a party or just in the mood for a lite bite, the new Utz and Zapp’s hot appetizers have you covered. Kitchen Specialists from both companies worked collaboratively to ensure flavor profiles of these products matched the iconic seasoning of Zapp’s potato chips and Utz Cheese Balls to deliver flavorful fun! The line of hot appetizers includes:

Zapp’s Boudin Balls are coated with Cajun Crawtator seasoning and include Cajun-style andouille sausage and rice.

seasoning and include Cajun-style andouille sausage and rice. Zapp’s Fried Pickles are thick crinkle-cut pickles battered with Voodoo® seasoning. Don’t worry, we added an extra packet of Voodoo® seasoning for you Voodoo die-hard fans!

Zapp’s Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers are made with 100 percent premium Palmetto pimento cheese and coated with Hotter N’ Hot Jalapeño seasoning.

Utz Cheese-Filled Cheese Balls were made to look just like the Utz cheeseballs – same color and flavor – with real hot melty cheese inside!

“We are excited to work with Monogram Foods to create new ways for our fans to experience some of our best snack brands in an appetizer form," said Mark Schreiber, chief customer officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “With this relationship, we can provide consumers with new ways to enjoy their favorites, like Zapp’s Voodoo, Cajun Crawtator and Hotter N’ Hot Jalapeño as well as Utz Cheese Balls.”

The Utz branded Cheese-Filled Cheese Balls are available nationally at Walmart stores while the Zapp’s branded are available in the Southeast at Walmart stores, select Giant Foods stores, Piggly Wiggly, Supervalu Central Region, Harris Teeter, and Lidl among others as the items get authorized across the country.