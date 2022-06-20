Company: Utz Snacks

Website: www.utzsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29-$11.99

Product Snapshot: Utz Brands, Inc. announced that it has introduced its portfolio of Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Zapp's, and Golden Flake snack foods across nearly 1,300 Publix stores. These new placements add Utz Brands to more stores located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Utz's snack food lineup of brands and offerings that are now available at Publix include:

Utz Potato Chips, Pretzels, and Variety Packs;

On The Border Café Style and Cantina Thins Tortilla Chips

Zapp's New Orleans Kettle-Style Potato Chips in Spicy Cajun Crawtators, Hotter' N Hot Jalapeno, Evil Eye, and Voodoo flavors; and

Golden Flake Original Pork Skins in Barbecue, Hot Sauce, and Sweet Heat varieties.

"Introducing these Utz Brands to Publix guests expands our reach to meet the ever-growing demand for our snacks," said Chief Executive Officer Dylan Lissette, Utz Brands, Inc. "We know our fans will appreciate finding their favorite Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Zapp's, and Golden Flake snacks at their local Publix and across the Southeast."

The Utz story began in 1921 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the small-town kitchen of Bill and Salie Utz. They believed potato chips could be better and should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. Today, Utz remains focused on "Family-Crafted Flavor," reflecting the brand's pride in its family legacy, the love baked into every Utz snack, and the carefully-crafted flavors families love.



