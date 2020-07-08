California Prune Board projects 2020/2021 crop ahead of harvest

It is that time of year when California Prune growers and handlers look to the end of summer in preparation for harvest of premium quality California Prunes. The industry is currently estimating this year’s crop to be no larger than 68,000 MT (75,000 short tons) with the potential to be slightly lower in volume.

The fruit in the orchards is developing into the exceptional quality that California Prunes are known for. California’s prune harvest typically begins in August and concludes by mid-September. With the ideal growing conditions of lush valleys and endless sun, California provides approximately 40 percent of the world’s supply and over 90 percent of the U.S. supply. Today, there are more than 40,000 bearing acres of California Prune orchards concentrated in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.