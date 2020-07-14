Aptean announces acquisition of DIN Solutions

Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based DIN Solutions, a full-service provider of specialized food and beverage enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for middle-market organizations in the Benelux region.

Founded in 1982, DIN Solutions delivers purpose-built cloud software with the ability to scale on demand and meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. Serving as a complement to Aptean’s recent acquisition of Schouw Informatisering, DIN Solutions has leading capabilities that streamline and process data with high efficiency, ensuring deeper transparency into the supply chain. Further, this purchase reinforces Aptean’s robust capabilities for the food and beverage industry, expands its SaaS offerings and increases geographic reach.

“Welcoming DIN Solutions into the Aptean family furthers our mission of becoming the leading provider of enterprise management software for food and beverage organizations across the globe,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “With a platform built on Microsoft technology and advanced capabilities designed specifically for the unique challenges of the food and beverage industry, this investment strengthens Aptean’s ability to deliver best-in-class technology to mid-market organizations.”

Pierre van de Moosdijk, CEO of DIN Solutions, added, “Joining Aptean gives us the opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities to offer customers even more value, support their IT needs faster and improve their business operations with more efficiency. We are proud to begin this exciting journey and look forward to leveraging Aptean’s expertise, innovation for future growth and cloud success in the food and beverage ERP industry.”