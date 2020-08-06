Company: Chank's USA

Website: https://chanksusa.com

Introduced: September 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Chank's USA recently released a Truffalo Chicken Cone, as well as a Philly Steak Cone.

The Truffalo Chicken Cone is Infused with a truffle hot sauce by The Truffleist. Never tried truffle before? Truffles are often described as having a slightly garlicky flavor similar to shallots with a deep musky aroma. With their pungent aroma and subtle flavor, truffles have the unique ability to turn any traditional dish to gourmet status! Chank's always uses handcrafted dough and the freshest ingredients. The Truffalo Chicken Cone retails for $5.49.

The Philly Steak Cheesesteak Cones are the real deal! With an authentic Philly taste, you’ll be thinking you just picked up a fresh one from down the block in South Philly! Being that the company is located 30 miles outside of Philadelphia, they grew up eating authentic Philly Cheesesteaks from the best like Pat’s, Gino’s, Jim’s, and more. It was a no brainer when to decide to do a Cheesesteak Cone. With thin-sliced juicy beef, cheese wiz, & fried onions, you’ll eat this entire 6-pack up yourself! If you never had a real authentic Philly cheesesteak, “Wiz Wit” is where it all started. That means cheese wiz with onions. If you said this any other way when ordering a cheesesteak in Philly, you’ll never hear the end of it! The Philly Steak Cheesesteak Cone retails for $5.99.