Raybern's to donate 30,000 Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches to those in need in Northeast Mississippi

Raybern’s, makers of the top-selling Philly Cheesesteak sandwich in America, is supporting its community in Tupelo, MS with a massive donation of deli-style Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches to the local food bank. The Raybern’s manufacturing plant is located in Lee County, right outside of Tupelo. To-date, the brand has donated 2,300 sandwiches and intends to donate a total of 30,000 sandwiches through the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition.

Sandwiches will go to local-area residents in need by way of the St. Luke’s Food Pantry and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.

The Raybern’s donations will benefit the St. Luke’s Food Pantry and you can learn more about the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition at https://www.tupeloleehungercoalition.org/.

To learn more about Raybern’s, visit www.Rayberns.com or follow the brand on social media at @RaybernsSandwiches.

Update: Raybern's has currently donated 30,000 sandwiches to local food banks, and another 4,800 to employees.