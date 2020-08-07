FoodChain ID ("FoodChain ID"), a Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC portfolio company and a platform dedicated to providing technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, has acquired Nutraveris.

Founded in 2006, with headquarters in France, Nutraveris is a leading scientific and regulatory affairs consultancy and technology software provider covering the European health, nutrition, and supplements markets. It supports and advises agri-food, pharmaceutical, personal care, ingredient, and nutraceutical companies to reach full market approval of their supplements, ingredients and health products.

Nutraveris helps manufacturers and marketers more efficiently create and launch dietary supplements through its Nutraveris OnLine ("Nol") AI-based platforms. The company's unique AI-driven platforms, Nol Data Solutions and Nol Compliance, draw a weekly updated inventory of scientific and regulatory information on more than 3,000 ingredients, 40,000 finished products and over 40,000 peer-reviewed publications spanning 132 areas of application. In addition to law texts and ingredient regulatory status, Nutraveris also provides innovative ideas (new ingredients / applications), syntheses and references of scientific evidence for efficacy and safety, analyses of health claims, and suppliers' efficacy proofs.

Brad Riemenapp, chief executive officer, FoodChain ID, said, "Nutraveris, with its global clients and coverage, is a strong strategic fit for FoodChain ID, strengthening our customer base and building on our global profile, domain expertise and agri-food industry leadership. With Nutraveris, we are adding scale to our business in the fast-growing ‘good for you’ sector, while expanding our targeted portfolio through new technology-enabled supply chain compliance and claim verification services. We are confident the Nutraveris team will further enhance our ability to capture the growing customer demand for services to market safe and healthy foods, globally."

Cédric Bourges, chief executive officer of Nutraveris, said, "Since our founding, we set out to bring expert knowledge and innovative technology and have worked with our global scientific and regulatory experts to support product compliance and development throughout Europe and make the task easier for manufacturers and brand-owners. By joining FoodChain ID, we will add the resources, certification, international profile and expanded client base we need to take our business to the next level."