As part of SNAC International's ongoing commitment to underwrite professional development opportunities for members, SNAC partnered with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University to offer a fully immersive virtual program showcasing the next generation of marketing knowledge, skills and capabilities. 45 SNAC members gathered virtually last week for three full mornings to discuss topics like mastering omni channel marketing, leading in volatile environments and managing brands in the digital age.

Each morning, attendees broke out into small group “coffee chat” Zoom rooms to get to know each other in an intimate environment. The program provided an important opportunity to bring members together to take advantage of SNAC's education and networking pillars. Member feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. SNAC looks forward to partnering with Kellogg on future educational programming.