Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery, businesses in the organic and gluten-free baked goods categories, has named Brian McGuire as its new president and chief executive officer. McGuire's goal is to reassert Rudi's as a leader in organic and gluten-free baking.

McGuire has over 20 years of executive experience in the foodservice, direct store delivery and consumer goods industries. For the past 13 years, he has had increasing responsibility at SR Originals, a premium frozen desserts company based in Denver, overseeing rapid growth in the company. For the past 12 years, McGuire served as company President and led development of a long-term retail and foodservice strategy that resulted in sales growth of more than 1,000 percent.

"Brian is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of operational excellence and we are excited to have him as Rudi's new President and CEO," said Patrick O'Sullivan, chief executive officer of Promise Gluten-Free, Rudi's parent company. "Brian's substantial experience in the CPG industry, particularly within the bakery business, will be a huge asset to Rudi's as we look to return the brand to significant growth."

"I am honored and extremely excited to assume this role at a pioneering company in the organic and gluten-free baking space," said McGuire. "We have a very talented and committed team here at Rudi's and I look forward to leading that team to tremendous growth as we reintroduce the Rudi's brand to consumers and retail partners all over the U.S."

"By pushing the boundaries on innovation, maintaining uncompromising food safety standards and establishing an industry-best leadership team, we'll redefine what's possible for Rudi's," said McGuire. "We will be driven to never let our partners or customers down, and we will be driven by quality and creativity. Our customers will learn to expect reliability and great products from Rudi's and we will make it our priority to meet those expectations."

