Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19-$3.00

Product Snapshot: As people begin to crave the comfort and coziness of autumn, Dunkin’ is bringing America the familiar and favorite flavors of the season by making its much-anticipated fall lineup available earlier than ever before. Dunkin’s new and classic bite-sized bakery treats and more will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 19, for a limited time through fall.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing strategy at Dunkin’. “This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone—from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin’.”

Dunkin’s autumn array includes a mix of both new and returning menu items for all the fall feels:

Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats: Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. For a bite-sized serving of seasonal sweetness, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats. The doughnut retails for $1.19.

Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn’t complete without the classic treat of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats, along with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs. SRPs: $1.19 (Pumpkin Donut), $1.79 (Pumpkin Muffin).

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: To help feed fall cravings, Dunkin’ is bringing back its Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring five half-slices of maple sugar seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a warm, flaky croissant. SRP: $3.99.

The fall season brings a satisfying selection of new snacking choices to Dunkin’ as well:

NEW Stuffed Bagel Minis: Bagel lovers can go small this fall, as Dunkin’ introduces Stuffed Bagel Minis, mini bagel rounds filled with plain cream cheese and served warm. Stuffed Bagel Minis are available in two varieties, Plain and Everything Topping. SRP: $2.49.

NEW Steak & Cheese Rollups: Dunkin’ is adding steak to its lineup of rollups, which also include Ham & Cheese and Bacon & Cheese varieties. Steak & Cheese Rollups, which come two per order, include steak and American cheese rolled up in flour tortillas. SRP: $3.00.

NEW Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon: Dunkin’ is also putting a seasonal spin on its beloved Snackin’ Bacon. Guests can enjoy eight snack-sized slices of bacon specially flavored with maple sugar seasoning. Each order comes in a sleeve, making it easy to enjoy on the go. SRP: $2.49.

All of these Dunkin’ menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 19.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.