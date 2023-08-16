The wait is over, and the moment pumpkin spice enthusiasts have eagerly awaited has arrived: Dunkin’s pumpkin line-up is back. It’s been 258 long days since pumpkin fans savored their last sweet taste of pumpkin at Dunkin’.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in—splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

Pivotal to the return of pumpkin at Dunkin’ is the brand’s Pumpkin Bakery line-up, spotlighting three fan favorites that are now available in the bakery case. Customers can enjoy the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, plus the Pumpkin Muffin, overflowing with notes of pumpkin and sweet spices, topped with streusel and a drizzle of white icing.

Bacon, too, is getting a seasonal makeover with the reintroduction of Maple Sugar Bacon. Guests can enjoy the caramelized maple sugar bacon in two distinct ways: savor it on its own as Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring a fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled within a croissant.

Following the overwhelming success and immense fan adoration of last year’s pumpkin spice-lover approved treat in the grocery aisles, two iconic brands reunite to bring back the limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The grahams feature flavor notes of pumpkin, doughnut glaze, and warm spices, and are available online at shop.goldfishsmiles.com today and in-stores nationwide wherever Goldfish is sold, starting in September, with a SRP of $3.69.

