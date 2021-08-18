Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19-$9.99

Product Snapshot: It may still be warm outside, but Dunkin’ is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever before with its fall menu. Pumpkin picking season is giving Dunkin’ fans the chance to pick from the brand’s latest lineup, with its classic Pumpkin Flavored Donut, Muffin and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats. The fall menu will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 18, 2021.

A perfect side kick to pumpkin, Dunkin’ has apple lovers covered too, with an Apple Cider Donut, also available beginning August 18.

Dunkin’s autumn array includes:

Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn’t complete without the classic treat of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats, along with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Apple Cider Donut: Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar.

The Pumpkin Donut's suggested retail price is $1.19, and the Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats retail for 5 for $1.25, 25 for $5.99, and 50 for $9.99.

The Pumpkin Muffin will retail for $1.79 and the Apple Cider Donut will retail for $1.19.

All of these Dunkin’ menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 18.

