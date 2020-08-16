Triangle Package Machinery Company has hired Jeffrey Schuch as its new regional sales manager - Southeast Region.

Jeffrey’s experience includes previous roles as packaging engineering manager for Chiquita/Fresh Express and packaging engineering specialist for Garlock Printing & Converting. He has been involved in the packaging industry for more than 20 years and holds a BS in Packaging Engineering from Michigan State University. During his tenure in the packaging industry, he has developed numerous strong relationships with food processors and other customers throughout the Southeast area of the United States, particularly those in the produce market.

Based in North Carolina, Jeffrey will cover Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jeffrey Schuch to the Triangle team," says Ralph Hernandez, VP – sales & marketing, Triangle Package Machinery. "His experience across multiple facets of the industry—as a packaging engineer and as an end user—as well as his positive reputation throughout the Southeast, will help us to serve key customers in this important market."