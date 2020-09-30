Company: Crystal Farms

Website: https://crystalfarmscheese.com/cheese-wraps/

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Take a break from bread. Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps, an alternative for wraps, taco shells and tortillas, are now available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Aldi and Kroger stores. The innovation is in its seemingly simple formula—a single, large slice of cheese sturdy enough to hold your favorite ingredients, and ready to eat right out of the package.

Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps are specially cut to wrap and roll without breaking, offering consumers an easy solution to how to have a carb-free meal. The Cheese Wraps can be prepared in multiple ways, including baked or toasted to create a crunchy taco shell.

Offered in two varieties: Marble Jack and Mozzarella

Packaged in a convenient peel-and-reseal tray for easy storage

Specially cut for increased durability/rollability to hold ingredients

Up to 8 grams of protein and around 100 calories per slice

Designed for modern diets including Keto, Gluten-Free, Atkins and Low-Carb

Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps are available at select grocery retailers and at Walmart and Aldi stores nationwide. The suggested retail price for Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps is $4.99. For additional product information and recipes, visit www.crystalfarmscheese.com.