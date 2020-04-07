Keto Farms launches new Keto cheese mixes in portion control snack packs

Company: Keto Farms

Website: ketofarms.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.49 (3-pack)

Product Snapshot: Keto Farms, maker of craveable real food ketogenic snacks, recently announced the re-launch of their best-selling crunchy cheese mixes which are now available in new single-serve snack packs. Keto dieters will rejoice with a low-carb mix of crunchy cheeses and nuts that satisfy snack food cravings while keeping calories in check.

Founded in 2018, Keto Farms delivers snacks big in flavor and low in guilt. Created on the belief that people can eat healthier without sacrificing the flavors and convenience of traditional high-carb snack foods and chips, Keto Farms snacks use real food, low-carb ingredients with zero added sugars, preservatives, fillers or additives of any kind.

Inspired by classic snack foods, Keto Farms new Crunchy Cheese Mixes come in 3 mouth-watering flavors: Nacho Cheddar, Cheesy Jalapeño, and Sweet Strawberry. The better-for-you snacks are made from clean, real food ingredients and come in convenient, portion control packs.

“This launch is an exciting one for us,” says Ben Knox, co-founder. “While our customers often find great success following a ketogenic diet, we know snack cravings remain a big challenge for many. We worked tirelessly to make our cheese mixes taste as good, if not better, than the snack foods we all grew up eating. And with our portion control snack pack design, we’re making living a low-carb lifestyle—and achieving all the positive health outcomes that can come with that—easier than ever.”

Keto Farms Crunchy Cheese Mixes are available exclusively through Amazon.com at $11.49 for a 3-pack.