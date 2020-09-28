Company: Sugar Plum Chocolates

Website: www.sugar-plum.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99

Product Snapshot: The crisp air of September often signals that autumn has arrived. For many, this is a favorite time of year as it’s time to enjoy leaves bursting with brilliant colors, patches filled with rows of glorious pumpkins and the upcoming arrival of scarecrows and ghosts.

As this year’s Halloween season approaches, get ready for your favorite Sugar Plum Halloween treats with these seasonal-inspired offerings:

Pumpkin Spice Almonds. Crunchy, tasty, vegan-friendly and packed full of flavor, Sugar Plum’s handcrafted kettle-cooked Pumpkin Spice Almonds are the undisputed taste-of-the-fall snacking champion! Generously coated with specially-crafted blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and other exotic spices which tastefully amplify the nutty flavor of the almonds to craft a pumpkin spice flavor that is second-to-none. Every bite will conjure up the finest taste of the crisp fall air and all of the memories that come with it. Sold in sets of five. MSRP: $24.99.

Maple Flavored Bourbon Pecans. Want some crunchy and healthy snack on the go? Munch on our vegan-friendly Maple Flavoured Bourbon Pecans. Infused with natural maple flavor, the bourbon pecans taste delicious. And what's the cherry on top? This one doesn't contain any unhealthy fats, oils, or dairy products. So at times when you're feeling terribly hungry at work, grab a few of these and you're good to go. Each and every piece of pecan is generously coated with Bourbon Liquor, to bring about a delightful taste. So what are you waiting for? Grab a dozen bags– because we bet you won't be satisfied with just one!

Sugar Plum Chocolates has been serving up sweetness for over twenty years! Using only the finest ingredients for their handmade chocolates, gourmet nuts and other confections, their treats have been enjoyed by thousands of satisfied customers in more than 10 countries.

A locally owned business, the company’s focus has always been to make a difference in the lives of people by offering high quality and safe products that can be used for all of life’s special occasions, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and retirement ceremonies.

Visit Sugar Plum Chocolates at https://www.sugar-plum.com. Connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.