Company: Hostess Brands

Website: voortman.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: Voortman is gearing up for autumn with the launch of two fall-inspired wafers: Pumpkin Spice and S'mores Flavored Wafers. The signature seasonal wafers are rolling out across the U.S. and will be available in stores for a limited time only.

"Consumers are ready to indulge in their favorite fall flavors as summer nears its end," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies Limited. "With classic favorites like pumpkin spice and s'mores being hallmarks of the season, snacking enthusiasts can embrace the fall season and feel good about eating their favorite flavors."

Baked with real pumpkin or real cocoa, the limited-edition wafers are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors and have a light, crispy texture, and creamy filling. The wafer varieties come in a 10.6-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.79.