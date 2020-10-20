Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: Pillsbury Cheesy Pull-Aparts, a grab ‘n go entrée for K-12 foodservice, feature Pillsbury oven-baked bread stuffed with 100 percent real cheese for a rip-able, dippable menu item kids love. The heat-and-serve product comes in an individually-wrapped format that requires minimal handling.

General Mills Foodservice is relaunching Pillsbury Cheesy Pull-Aparts, which first debuted in 2015, as schools seek convenient options that work across a variety of feeding scenarios during the pandemic.

Meeting 2-ounce equivalent grain plus 2-ounce equivalent meat alternate nutrition guidelines, Pillsbury Cheesy Pull-Aparts give schools a flexible menu item to round out school meals, whether they are served in the cafeteria, classroom or curbside. Available in two flavors: Italian Cheeses & Garlic and Southwest Queso.