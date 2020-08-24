Life just doesn’t feel the same in 2020—especially this time of year as students of all ages begin their studies again, with remote learning in place in many densely populated parts of the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our lives in many ways, including how we snack.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in healthy snacking, and this will continue as students reach for parent-approved—yet kid-friendly—snacks to fuel their days. Products that deliver on both nutrition and eating enjoyment will make everyone happy.

For the sixth annual SF&WB “Best Healthy School Snacks” survey, we’ve gathered together some of the best kid-friendly healthy snack products and baked goods released within the past year or so (previous winners include Nature’s Bakery Oatmeal Crumble Bars, Good Health Veggie Pretzels, Nature’s Bakery Gluten Free Fig Bars, Munk Pack Protein Cookies and Kakookies). The products that make up the selections for this year’s candidates all bring strong nutrition to snack time—and they all offer appealing flavor and eating enjoyment.

Review the healthy snack and bakery products below and vote today for your selection as the top healthy school snack of the bunch. Stay tuned for the results of this contest, which we will announce at the end of September, along with an exclusive look at the winning product.