Company: ALDI Inc.

Websitewww.aldi.us

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.59

Product Snapshot: ALDI-exclusive Happy Farms Cheesecake Snack Trays are convenient dairy desserts. Each cheesecake snack tray includes graham cracker crumbles. Available in Caramel, Chocolate, and Strawberry.