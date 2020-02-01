Cheryl's Cookies Happy Valentine's Day cookie tray
February 1, 2020
No Comments
Company: 1-800-FLOWERS
Website: www.cheryls.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $24.99
Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies' assortment of buttercream frosted heart shape cut-out cookies along with snack size devil’s food, sugar, chocolate chip and vanilla frosted cookies is a sweet treat for everyone on your Valentine gift list.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.