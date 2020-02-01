CookiesBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Cheryl's Cookies Happy Valentine's Day cookie tray

Cheryls Cookies Valentines Day tray
February 1, 2020
Company: 1-800-FLOWERS

Websitewww.cheryls.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99

Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies' assortment of buttercream frosted heart shape cut-out cookies along with snack size devil’s food, sugar, chocolate chip and vanilla frosted cookies is a sweet treat for everyone on your Valentine gift list.

