Company: ALDI Inc.

Websitewww.aldi.us

Introduced: May 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: ALDI recently released liveGfree Gluten-free Glazed and Chocolate Donuts.

ALDI-exclusive liveGfree Gluten Free Donuts are light and fluffy. Enjoy for breakfast with some coffee or as a sweet treat. Available in Glazed or Chocolate. 