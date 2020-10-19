Company: ALDI Inc.

Website: www.aldi.us

Introduced: January 2020 (protein wraps); July 2020 (tortillas)

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$2.99

Product Snapshot: ALDI recently introduced L'oven Fresh Protein Wraps, in two flavors, and Fit & Active Low Carb Tortillas.

ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Protein Wraps are the perfect base for any wrap with 12 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per serving. Available in Plain or Red Pepper Hummus. SRP: $2.99.

ALDI-exclusive Fit & Active Low Carb Tortillas is great option for a carb conscious wrap or taco. With only 4g of carbs, these tortillas are the newest addition to ALDI's line of tortillas and wraps. SRP: $1.99.