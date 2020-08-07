Company: La Tortilla Factory

Website: www.latortillafactory.com

Date Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: La Tortilla Factory recently introduced Organic Low Carb Tortillas, as well as Low Carb High Fiber Quinoa & Flax Tortillas.

Organic meets Low Carb? Finally! Just when you thought you couldn't love La Tortilla Factory's low carb tortillas more. The company has crafted the ideal blend of USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients to bring you a low carb tortilla with only 5g net carbs and 70 calories plus 6g of protein. Wholesome and versatile, this tortilla is bound to be a pantry staple when you want to keep your carb count low and your clean eating goals high. SRP is $4.99.

Fuel up with Fiber! La Tortilla Factory has crafted an ideal blend of quality ingredients to bring you a low carb tortilla that's just 60 calories, packed with 10g of fiber and only 5g net carbs. Made with LTF's simply better, non-GMO ingredients, each 8" tortilla has no artificial sweeteners, no bad fats, no mono or diglycerides, and no modified food starch. SRP is $5.99.

Both tortillas are available nationally as well as at the LTF website store.