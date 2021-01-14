Company: Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn
Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $8.95
Product Snapshot: Poppy's Handcrafted Gourmet popcorn is releasing its Valentine's Day flavors on January 15th. Flavors include Salted Caramel, Cotton Candy, and Dark Chocolate Cherries.
All three flavors come in special, Valentine's Day edition market bags (MSRP: $8.95):
- Salted Caramel (GF): Handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt®, molasses goodness and a whole lot of love, we know it’s guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. One of Poppy’s best-selling flavors.
- Dark Chocolate Cherries (GF): Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn sprinkled with tart dried cherries from Cherry Republic, and drizzled with French Broad Chocolate craft dark chocolate. Nothing says "I love you" like this indulgent flavor!
- Cotton Candy (GF & Vegan): Your favorite sticky, sweet carnival treat—but better! Our Cotton Candy popcorn is made with all-natural cotton candy flavor and colored bright pink with natural radish extract. The kids loved this flavor so much Poppy had to bring it back!
If you’re looking for a smaller Valentine treat to send to classmates or work colleagues, check out the Valentine’s Day edition of the Salted Caramel Snack Bag! (3.5-3.75 oz, MSRP $4.25).