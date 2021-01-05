Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.09 (doughnut); $2.49 (bagel minis); $3.99 (sandwich)

Product Snapshot: Dunkin' recently released its Dunkfetti Donut and Stuffed Bagel Minis, in December 2020, and its Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, in January 2021.

Meet the best way to celebrate the New Year with Dunkin’s new Dunkfetti Donut. This doughnut features confetti cake dunked in glaze. The Dunkfetti Donut will be available through January 26.

Perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack, Dunkin' recently brought back its Stuffed Bagel Minis. These mini bagel rounds are filled with cream cheese and served warm. Stuffed Bagel Minis, which come two per order, are available in two flavor varieties, Plain and Everything Topping, both filled with plain cream cheese.

As the trend of Americans adding plant-based options to their diet blossoms, Dunkin’ continues to give on-the-go consumers more ways to easily make plant-based food and beverages part of their day. Following the success of last year’s Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich launch, the brand is beginning 2021 by adding another plant-based protein patty to its menu, teaming up with America’s #1 veggie brand, MorningStar Farms, to launch the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, a flavorful, meatless sandwich that doesn’t sacrifice on taste, now available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

The Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty packed with southwest flavors, layered with an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers, and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, served on a multigrain thin. With 410 calories, 26 grams of protein, and 23 grams of whole grains, the new sandwich is the perfect on-the-go option for a new year and a new start.

According to Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’, “Dunkin’ is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day.”

"This sandwich is really exciting for MorningStar Farms because it delivers a veggie-centric option for Dunkin’ guests, giving them a great plant-based protein patty," said Dara Schuster, senior director of marketing, plant-based protein at Kellogg Company. "The sandwich has a kick of heat from the MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty, offering a flavorful breakfast sandwich that packs 26 grams of protein and celebrates real recognizable ingredients. Flexitarian eating is on the rise and we're thrilled to deliver new menu items that can satisfy everyone."