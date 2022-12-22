Dunkin' is re-introducing its Brownie Batter Donut, and debuting new lunch and breakfast items in the forms of a Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich and Stuffed Biscuit Bites.

For its tenth anniversary, Dunkin’s Brownie Batter Donut is back earlier than ever and staying on the menu through February 21. The Brownie Batter Donut features chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

The brand's Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich is made with seasoned oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy avocado spread, and crispy bacon, all sandwiched in Dunkin’s toasted sourdough bread.

Dunkin’s latest spin on a classic breakfast food, Stuffed Biscuit Bites, are served in a portable sleeve and feature warm biscuit dough wrapped around savory bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese.

The brand is also bringing back its Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, featuring a sweet black pepper seasoning. Guests can enjoy the sweet and savory treat on its own—Dunkin’s Snackin’ Bacon, served in a sleeve that’s easy to take on-the-go—or in the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

To stay up to date on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com.