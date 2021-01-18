Company: Hemp Synergistics, 5 Generation Bakers

Website: https://hempsynergistics.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.95

Product Snapshot: Hemp Synergistics, a biotech company specializing in hemp-based ingredients and consumer products, and 5 Generation Bakers (5GB), the producers of Jenny Lee Swirl Bread, which is sold in over 4,000 U.S. locations, recently announced the launch of their CBD baked goods line, called The Hemp Bakers. The ready-to-eat “Feel Good Baked Goods," available online and soon in stores are 100 percent THC-free, made with all natural ingredients including cage-free eggs and 25MG of CBD from broad-spectrum hemp per serving. The edibles are free of hemp’s bitter taste, as the Jenny Lee formulated recipes utilize Hemp Synergistics’ Hemp Bake Mix, a first-of-its-kind free flowing tasteless and odorless powder.

“This is a tremendous partnership that has the potential to revolutionize the CBD food & beverage industry,” said Hemp Synergistics’ CEO Dan Kohler, who noted that the CBD food & beverage market was projected to end 2020 at $500 million, with projections of $2 billion by 2025, according to Nielsen. “One of the nation’s most successful commercial baked goods producers has been searching relentlessly for an innovative hemp ingredient that would allow them to produce CBD edibles with a consistent gourmet flavor profile, small batch after small batch. By combining century-old family recipes and Hemp Synergistics’ patent-pending hemp food ingredient, we’re on a mission to create the best tasting edibles in the world.”

The Hemp Bake Mix, sold commercially, is made with high-quality, THC-free, broad-spectrum hemp oil backed by 3rd party labs. With consistency and portion size similar to adding baking soda to a standard small batch of baked goods, it's the first hemp-based ingredient that requires no recipe modiations.

“One teaspoon of our Hemp Bake Mix put into a recipe yielding 16 servings of cookies, for example, equates to 25mg of CBD per cookie,” explained Kohler.

“For the last two years, we were focused on producing the best tasting baked CBD baked goods and searched globally for a quality hemp ingredient that would both mix well and have no taste; we weren’t willing to sacrifice our brand promise of ingredient quality and flavor,” said Scott Baker, president of 5th Generation Bakers. “We tried several hemp oil blends, but we had to stop because we couldn’t reach our desired flavor profile. Existing hemp oils and powders made with chemical-filled nanotechnology produced bad tasting baked goods, with inconsistent CBD levels. I almost gave up -- until serendipity brought me together with Hemp Synergistics’ director of product development.”

5 Generation Bakers have been in the baking business for 144 years. Known for popularizing cinnamon swirl bread, Baker, a believer in CBD’s wellness properties, worked with the team at Hemp Synergistics to perfect the recipes. Together, The Hemp Bakers are now focused on leading the CBD edibles market. Each baked good retails for $3.95 and is sold individually or in packs of 12; wholesale opportunities are available. The recipes originate from Jenny Lee Bakery; In particular, the chocolate chip recipe was passed down through five generations.

”Thanks to this partnership with Hemp Synergistics, the 5th generation of bakers are carrying the torch to evolve with our consumers to deliver the best tasting, highest quality CBD baked good on the market,” continued Baker.

Hemp Bakers Edibles - sold individually-wrapped or by boxes of 12:

CBD Chocolate Chip Cookie - gourmet and small batch, formulated with a century-old Baker family recipe to include with all natural ingredients and 25MG of CBD.

CBD Brownie Cake - gourmet and small batch, these brownies include decadent chocolate chips and are baked with a focus on moistness. The brownies are packed with 25MG of CBD and decadent chocolate chips.

To purchase, visit Hemp Bakers retail site here. For more information and for wholesale opportunities, reach out to info@thehempbakers.com.