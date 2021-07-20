Company: Toast, Zola Bakes

Website: https://wetoast.com/

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: Starting at $64.00

Product Snapshot: Aspen-born Cannabis brand Toast has partnered with Zola Bakes for a CBD-infused experience you’ve got to taste to believe. Zola Bakes rainbow cookies are a technicolor dream dripping with flavor, and now infused with Toast to feel as good as these cookies taste.

Zola BAKED are bite sized rainbows crafted with 6 layers of neon almond cake, chocolate drip, and topped with glitter. Like Toast, Zola Bakes confections are handmade in small batches using only the finest and most potent ingredients. Choices include almond cake with either raspberry jam, Nutella, or apricot jam between each layer and choice of white or dark chocolate drip infused with Toast full spectrum hemp extract with Cannabidiol, organic fractionated coconut oil.