Company: Absolutely Gluten-Free

Website: absolutelygf.com

Date Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Whether you’re gluten-free, Kosher, dairy-free, vegan, or simply looking for a natural way to satisfy your cravings, Absolutely Gluten Free gives everyone the freedom to chew! This full line of unique gluten-free products is a snack tooth satisfier for all—whether you have dietary restrictions or not.

Now, there are a full quartet of flavors for gluten-free coconut lovers from the leading brand in gluten-free: Absolutely Gluten Free.

The brand’s popular Coconut Chews, in cocoa nibs and cranberry, has doubled its line to include refreshing Key Lime and juicy Blueberry flavors! These moist chews are immersed in pure raw coconut and coated with decadent dark chocolate, then individually wrapped for optimal freshness.

The new varieties are being introduced just in time for Passover 2021, and are Kosher for Passover and Year-round as are all Absolutely Gluten Free products. They are also non-GMO, free of dairy, grain, and gluten, and are vegan. MSRP: ($4.99, 5 oz pouch).

The complete line of Absolutely Gluten Free all-natural wholesome snacks are bursting with flavor, great taste and nutrition. In addition to Coconut Chews, the line includes: Absolutely Gluten Free Flatbreads, Absolutely Gluten Free Pizza, Absolutely Gluten Free Crackers, and Absolutely Gluten Free Macaroons.

Absolutely Gluten Free (AGF) products are all-natural, certified gluten-free, and OU certified kosher. AGF is a division of Kayco, America’s leading Kosher food distributor, based in Bayonne, NJ. Follow them at http://absolutelygf.com/, on Twitter at @absolutelygf, and on FB at https://www.facebook.com/AbsolutelyGF/