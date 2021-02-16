Company: Absolutely Gluten-Free

Website: absolutelygf.com

Date Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.49

Product Snapshot: Absolutely Gluten-Free has undergone a branding facelift to reflect its delicious new line of sweet and savory products. The brand’s commitment to offering flavorful, innovative, gourmet gluten-free snacks is evident in the modern take on its original logo. These snacks are not only gluten-free, but grain-free, free of corn and rice, and made only from wholesome ingredients.

Savory offerings include Absolutely Gluten-Free’s popular crackers and flatbreads. They are crisp, crunchy and delicious, with a wide range of flavors including Toasted Onion, Everything, Cracked Pepper and original variety.

If you prefer something sweet and decadent, chocolate drizzled Coconut Chews are moist, soft coconutty sweets that now come in two new flavors: key lime and blueberry. Also try AGF’s macaroons, available in chocolate or coconut. These two mouthwatering chewy bites of goodness are sure to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth, whether you are gluten-free, vegan, or simply love coconut.

Absolutely Gluten-Free’s new packaging and varieties reflect the innovative high- quality products offered. The new line includes an assortment of scrumptious sweet and savory 100 percent Certified Gluten-free products:

ABSOLUTELY GF CRACKERS ORIGINAL

ABSOLUTELY GF CRACKERS ONION

ABSOLUTELY GF CRACKERS CRACKED PEPPER

ABSOLUTELY GF FLATBREADS ORIGINAL

ABSOLUTELY GF FLATBREADS ONION

ABSOLUTELY GF FLATBREADS EVERYTHING

ABSOLUTELY GF COCONUT MACAROONS

ABSOLUTELY GF CHOCOLATE MACAROONS

ABSOLUTELY GF NEW! BLUEBERY COCONUT CHEWS

ABSOLUTELY GF COCOA NIBS COCONUT CHEWS

ABSOLUTELY GF CRANBERRY COCONUT CHEWS

“Absolutely Gluten-Free was one of the first out of the gate in the gluten-free category and quickly became the go-to brand for consumers – not just those looking to eliminate gluten from their diets, but people who discovered how delicious these healthy products can be,” says Laura Morris, associate marketing director for the brand.

“The growing demand for grain-free and gluten-free food is fueled by consumers’ increasing awareness of the benefits of a more natural, less processed diet. As fans of the Absolutely Gluten-Free brand know, being free of grain and gluten doesn’t mean being free of flavor,” she adds.

All Absolutely Gluten-free products are all-natural, certified gluten-free, and OU certified kosher. AGF is a division of Kayco Foods based in Bayonne, NJ. Follow them at http://absolutelygf.com/, on Instagram at @absolutelygf, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AbsolutelyGF/.