Goodway Technologies has announced the release of its 2021 catalog. The latest catalog showcases Goodway’s expanded sanitation and cleaning product line which grew aggressively throughout 2020 to meet the growing demand in industrial, retail, food service and corporate environments.

“This past year dramatically increased the need for quality cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting solutions,” said Tim Kane, president and CEO of Goodway Technologies. “We’ve adjusted our focus to ensure we can meet these demands and provide our clients with an array of effective solutions that meet their maintenance needs and budgets. It’s also important to remember that ongoing industrial maintenance continues to be vital to efficient operations. Our goal is to make it easier for facility and building personnel to achieve both.”

Goodway's quality products include solutions that have been used by facilities and plant personnel worldwide for the maintenance of HVAC systems, plant machinery, hazardous material cleanup, surface cleaning and sanitation, and other critical industrial maintenance needs. Solutions include surface sanitizer and surface disinfectant systems, dry steam sanitation solutions, tube cleaning systems, industrial vacuums, cooling tower maintenance systems, descaling systems, coil cleaning products, hose and pipe cleaning systems and more.

You can view or download the free digital catalog online. For more information on Goodway's full line of maintenance and cleaning solutions, visit www.goodway.com or call 1-800-333-7467.